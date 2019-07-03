Dearborn Partners Lifted Holding in Oneok (OKE) by $1.48 Million; Verition Fund Management Cut Braskem S A (BAK) Stake by $599,925 as Stock Price Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 21,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,065 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.29M, up from 426,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 39.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 23,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 60,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL1.05B; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q EBITDA R$2.65B; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM EYES BUILDING NEW PLANTS IN BRAZIL AND ABROAD – CEO; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q EPS BRL1.32; 09/04/2018 – BRASKEM, RPR IN GASOLINE BUY & SALE PACT; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS REJECTS REPORT IT HIRED BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW-ON; 19/04/2018 – Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 10,659 shares to 16,185 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,538 shares to 63,916 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 83,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,935 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.08M were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc holds 1.35% or 114,000 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 519,293 shares. Starr Com reported 4.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cutter Brokerage Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,103 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gamco Et Al invested in 0.12% or 229,650 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 109,379 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 108,087 shares. 65,545 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 31,184 shares.