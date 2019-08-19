Dearborn Partners Holds Stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ); Miracle Mile Advisors Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Lifted by $718,200

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,290 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 32,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $98.76. About 569,124 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 34,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 201,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, up from 167,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.73. About 84,309 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/04/2018 – Peeks Social Shareholders Approve Personas Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Turn/River Capital Raises $168 Million for Third Fund; 24/05/2018 – Ceapro Inc. to Provide a Corporate Update at Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Discovery Minerals Ltd. Signs Agreement on Mongolia Gold; 12/03/2018 – The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were also expected to open slightly higher on Monday; 17/05/2018 – VITALIBIS, INC. Appoints Retail Industry Expert Bob Groux To Advisory Board; 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 33.60 Points (0.47%); 17/04/2018 – Black Knight Recognized as One of Housing Finance lndustry’s Most Innovative Technology Companies by HousingWire’s 2018 HW Tech100; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,000 shares to 52,696 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,865 are held by Arvest National Bank Trust Division. Canal Insurance Com holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 32,500 shares. Profund Advisors Lc accumulated 15,511 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 123,335 shares. Bridges Invest holds 5,274 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.23% or 5,498 shares. Meyer Handelman Commerce reported 56,218 shares stake. Zacks Investment reported 479,369 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 19,296 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.11% stake. Oppenheimer And holds 0.12% or 48,423 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Town & Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 17,880 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 66,040 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,429 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 9,528 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 526,140 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 53,918 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Com has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 67,200 are owned by Andra Ap. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.11% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 107,566 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 297,368 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 62,045 shares. 6,635 are owned by Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 6,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 292,861 shares. Natixis owns 3,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,538 shares to 63,916 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,870 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).