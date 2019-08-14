Dearborn Partners Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $514,215 as Valuation Rose

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 9.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 18,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 2.58M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,359 shares to 721,024 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White has 3,996 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 37,751 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co stated it has 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd holds 4,265 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. Lmr Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,352 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 1.76% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,811 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Com holds 4,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bragg Fin Advsrs owns 5,235 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 146,847 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Llc holds 37,435 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Intll Sarl reported 42,821 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 11,106 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Invest Management stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hilltop reported 55,007 shares stake. Eastern Bancshares reported 1.88% stake. S&Co owns 110,457 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,673 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa holds 1.58% or 3.43 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,150 shares. New England Invest Retirement Grp Inc stated it has 1,750 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 3.26% or 86,140 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation accumulated 2.31% or 91,235 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley & Assocs has 4.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,592 shares. Loeb Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders Lc holds 6.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96M shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 23,841 shares to 345,217 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG).