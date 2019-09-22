Dearborn Partners Holding In Merck & Co (MRK) Was Has Increased; As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Share Value Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Decreased Its Stake by $471,975

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 273,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.91 million, up from 263,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 18,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.66 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 44,922 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces Pivotal New Data from its Broad Oncology Portfolio at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 582,956 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Van Strum & Towne has 7,290 shares. Cap Inv Counsel owns 4,781 shares. 2,973 were reported by Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 101,732 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 327,320 shares. Forte Cap Limited Com Adv reported 28,861 shares. Beacon Fincl Gru has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,533 shares. Richard C Young has 112,137 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.78% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 30,842 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nippon Life Ins owns 567,400 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Pa accumulated 261,832 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 132,376 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 33.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 320,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 304,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).