Dearborn Partners Holding In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Boosted; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Holding by $716,040

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 16,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 27,362 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,291 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.42 million, up from 292,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 1.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine has 1.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Daiwa Inc reported 144,841 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D invested in 4.02% or 279,517 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,023 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.28% or 171,761 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 28,669 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,890 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.69% or 303,004 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.94% or 742,385 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company accumulated 115,167 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Waddell & Reed reported 0.07% stake. Hills Bancshares reported 40,937 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 2,771 shares. 3,175 are held by Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Interocean Cap Limited Co has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 8,448 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Associates Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 18,593 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 82,021 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 14,165 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 262,314 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 111,423 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Forest Hill Llc holds 0.12% or 10,281 shares in its portfolio. 321,536 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Cambiar Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Cannell Peter B And Company Inc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company stated it has 333,173 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 738,170 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Llc.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Fidelity National Financial: New 25M-share stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) CEO Randy Quirk on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 262,350 shares to 182,311 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 81,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,025 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).