Dearborn Partners Holding In At&T (T) Was Has Upped; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Stake

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 60,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.30M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 23,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 721,024 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 697,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi holds 2.87% or 398,230 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 18.96M shares. Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 103,851 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 12,319 were reported by Summit Finance Strategies. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com reported 37,023 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 63,690 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 5,247 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 89,757 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 318,486 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 264,265 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated invested in 297,360 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Company stated it has 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 595,097 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.88% or 22.70 million shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,475 shares to 5,111 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,072 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares to 117,164 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).