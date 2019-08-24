Dearborn Partners Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Trimmed by $374,934 as Valuation Rose; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Valuation Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,072 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 69,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 338,016 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 71,286 shares to 225,026 shares, valued at $31.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

