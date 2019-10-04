Dearborn Partners Has Upped By $668,990 Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; Atlassian Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (TEAM) Shorts Increased By 7.14%

Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:TEAM) had an increase of 7.14% in short interest. TEAM’s SI was 8.31 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.14% from 7.76 million shares previously. With 1.64M avg volume, 5 days are for Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s short sellers to cover TEAM’s short positions. The SI to Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share’s float is 7.52%. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 1.59M shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has risen 97.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TEAM News: 24/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN – ALSO EXPECTS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $112.5 MLN AMOUNT OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian: Scott Farquhar Remains on the Board; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees FY18 Net Income About 47c-48c/Share on Non-IFRS Basis; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian 3Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN SEES FY NON-IFRS EPS 47C TO 48C, EST. 48C; 21/03/2018 CloudShare Announces Hands-On, lnstructor-Led, Virtual Training Solution for SaaS Applications; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Net Income About 12c/Share on Non-IFRS Basis; 29/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Rev $232M-$234M

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 5,030 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 174,924 shares with $23.31M value, up from 169,894 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 664,038 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -4.43% below currents $141.4 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KMB in report on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14700 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 193,851 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,588 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.48% stake. 304,360 are owned by Kornitzer Inc Ks. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 2,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 41,000 are held by Bp Public Llc. Df Dent And Co Incorporated reported 2,713 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 3,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S&T Bancorp Pa invested in 18,953 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,838 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd accumulated 42,930 shares. Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 431,922 shares. 620 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Llc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.89 billion. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.