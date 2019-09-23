Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake as Shares Rose; As Entegris (ENTG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Position

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 909,014 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 34,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 132,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 167,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 170,334 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.57% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 10,672 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 13,977 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Fdx accumulated 0.16% or 40,654 shares. Guardian Advsr LP holds 0.12% or 8,790 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 639 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management holds 3,214 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laffer Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Yale Cap invested in 84,681 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 55.76M shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 426,591 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 500 shares. Albion Ut invested 0.49% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.52% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 7,105 shares to 246,813 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “FedEx, UPS jockey with Amazon as tech giant expands into shipping – CNBC” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx: The Struggles Continue – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 90 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Inc New York holds 2.29% or 672,300 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.23% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Comm has invested 0.09% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Etrade Capital Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 7,320 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,414 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 455,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc owns 7,699 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 32,456 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 17,370 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 20,490 shares. 21,945 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82M for 26.68 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 23,625 shares to 152,082 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 102,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris Acquires Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration For Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.