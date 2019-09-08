Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Its Nike Class B (NKE) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Adma Biologics (ADMA) Share Value Declined, Broadfin Capital Has Decreased Position

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 18,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 1.23 million shares traded or 75.15% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 82,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. Mond James had bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000 on Friday, May 17. $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by Grossman Jerrold B. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $20,000 was made by LENZ BRIAN on Friday, May 17. Shares for $100,000 were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P. on Friday, May 17. $21.80 million worth of stock was sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. 30,000 shares were bought by Grossman Adam S, worth $120,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company Incorporated stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Perceptive Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 6.52 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Company owns 15,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management has 986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 6,162 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). 683 Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 805,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 978,224 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 54,729 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 400 shares.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FDA Approves Prior Approval Supplement for BIVIGAM® – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why ADMA Biologics Is Getting Hammered Today – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Receives Department of Health and Human Services U.S. License – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JNJ, CLSD, NTRA, RTRX, GMAB, ADMA, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,048 shares to 263,305 shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 12,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8.11M shares. Intersect Capital Llc has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.69% or 6,946 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs Inc accumulated 8,635 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 3.97M shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 203,000 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd owns 2.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 173,474 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 99,449 shares. Nordea Inv holds 2.13 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 25,240 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Co has 0.68% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,998 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 17,792 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Co reported 3,144 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,252 shares stake. Pacific Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.54% or 29,021 shares in its portfolio.