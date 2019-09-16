Dearborn Partners Has Raised Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Holding By $1.00 Million; Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Had 3 Bulls

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) stake by 5.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 25,060 shares as Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 518,017 shares with $21.01 million value, up from 492,957 last quarter. Glacier Bancorp Inc now has $3.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 306,968 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M

Among 3 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.25’s average target is 15.50% above currents $54.76 stock price. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. See Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $63.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $62.0000 66.0000

26/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GBCI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GBCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI), A Stock That Climbed 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Announces Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.76 million shares or 0.35% more from 62.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 10,000 are held by Nomura. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 318 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 24,288 shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 109 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 0% or 25,105 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 186 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Arizona State Retirement System reported 131,216 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 163,358 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 869 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwh Capital reported 13,297 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 14.07M shares. Moreover, Carlson Capital Lp has 0.62% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 55,798 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 100 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Legal & General Gp Public Llc owns 998,868 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 506,400 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 105,900 are held by Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. 47,842 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Acadian Asset Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Raymond James Svcs owns 21,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 13,250 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 531 shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $49,302.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.31 million shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video)