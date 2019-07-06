Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stake by 32.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,146 shares as Occidental Petroleum (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 12,534 shares with $830,000 value, down from 18,680 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum now has $36.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.06M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Among 6 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PulteGroup had 12 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 17 by BTIG Research. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets. See PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) latest ratings:

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.

Among 5 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Friday, February 15. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,916 shares to 178,059 valued at $44.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,643 shares and now owns 157,526 shares. Gilead Sciences Incorporated (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05 million for 11.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 2.43M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85