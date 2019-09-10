Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $460,350 as Market Value Declined; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Waters (WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.71. About 182,203 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,111 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 7,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $177.82. About 540,510 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kistler owns 250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 26,442 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 18,435 are owned by Prio Wealth Lp. Proshare Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bessemer Group holds 0.37% or 379,433 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 11,416 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 835 shares. 478 are held by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Stock Yards Comml Bank Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tiedemann Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,054 shares. Com Of Virginia Va invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 1,352 are held by Ipswich Invest.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $722.81 million for 16.11 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc accumulated 9,165 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 29,600 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 97,279 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. 92 are owned by Cls Investments Limited Co. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 45,104 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 187,275 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company owns 95,200 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 0.12% or 23,168 shares. Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 114 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4.82 million shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,160 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Llc stated it has 1.67% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 59 were reported by Moneta Group Inc Invest Limited Com.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.