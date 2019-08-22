Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $10.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined; West Oak Capital Has Cut Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370 as Stock Declined

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 3.41M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 194,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72 million, down from 278,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 114,692 shares to 335,719 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.