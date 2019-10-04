Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) as Stock Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Continues to Hold Stake in Matthews Intl Cl A (MATW)

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $115.9. About 2.90 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (MATW) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 86,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 377,573 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16M, up from 291,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 74,171 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 26/04/2018 – Matthews Intl Sees FY18 Non-GAAP EPS Growth At Least 10%; 17/04/2018 – Package Design for 7-Select® Private Brands, Slurpee® Cup Win Awards; 11/03/2018 – U.S. SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR APEC MATTHEWS TO VISIT TAIWAN MARCH 12; 18/04/2018 – Brandimage Wins Three GDUSA Package Design Excellence Awards For Design Of 7-Eleven® Packaging; 15/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS 2Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – Philly Metro: NFL free agent rumors: Eagles in on Martellus Bennett, Jeremy Maclin, Jordan Matthews?; 22/03/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For Jordan Matthews Per, `Bleacher Report’

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9,524 shares to 211,433 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flav&Fra Com (NYSE:IFF) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 55.76 million shares. Mairs & Power Inc reported 911,752 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas owns 165,341 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 375,117 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Culbertson A N & Inc invested in 0.76% or 26,488 shares. Altfest L J holds 2,089 shares. Hendershot Invs stated it has 3.78% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cleararc Cap invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 18,198 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP invested 1.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 49,269 shares stake. 2,460 were reported by Anchor Advsr Lc. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “UPS-backed autonomous truck startup TuSimple just raised $120 million – Business Insider” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Rent Car Hldg Co Inc Com by 250,176 shares to 5.18 million shares, valued at $82.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp Com (NYSE:FLS).

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Matthews International Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MATW) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SGK Renews Partnership with Equilibrium Nasdaq:MATW – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Matthews International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MATW) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about McCormick & Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.