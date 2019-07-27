Dearborn Partners Has Lifted Stake in Republic Services (RSG) as Share Value Rose; Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in China Mobile LTD (CHL) as Market Value Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 22,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,284 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 94,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 533,948 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,413 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67 million, up from 395,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.52M shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) by 1.18 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $33.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 71,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

