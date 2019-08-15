Dearborn Partners Has Lifted Mccormick & Company (MKC) Position by $1.02 Million; Tobam Lowered Stake in Kellogg Co (K) by $1.92 Million as Valuation Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (MKC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 185,867 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.00M, up from 179,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 595,610 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Tobam decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 181,290 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 214,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 3.44M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 420,229 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc stated it has 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 138,558 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 21,567 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Focused Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 85 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 128,387 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 0.15% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nomura owns 32,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Barclays Public Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Godsey Gibb has 0.13% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.67M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9,435 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.89 million activity.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 132,085 shares to 679,585 shares, valued at $48.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 931,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lincoln National invested in 137,046 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 40,098 shares. 2,925 were reported by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.05% or 21,659 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability reported 2,932 shares stake. Consulate invested in 5.23% or 76,003 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2,758 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 474,075 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 25,182 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 191,788 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 18,985 shares. First Personal Service holds 2.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 45,055 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).