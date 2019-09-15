Dearborn Partners Has Lifted By $978,699 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Paccar (PCAR)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 7,041 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 303,332 shares with $42.25 million value, up from 296,291 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Paccar Inc (PCAR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 223 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 197 decreased and sold equity positions in Paccar Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 211.03 million shares, up from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Paccar Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 166 Increased: 165 New Position: 58.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Washington Trust Bank holds 21.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc for 1.80 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 205,189 shares or 7.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 6.29% invested in the company for 286,871 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Management Inc has invested 5.15% in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 254,155 shares.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.78 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 909,978 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31