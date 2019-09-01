Dearborn Partners Has Increased Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $818,111; Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Market Valuation Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 6,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 158,818 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, up from 152,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 580,286 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (O) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 11,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 395,050 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 383,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 770,439 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.06% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 6,506 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 44,206 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 1,063 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus accumulated 0% or 165 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 156,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 15,425 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund holds 0.05% or 2,324 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 38,184 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 216,962 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd has 1,118 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Clearbridge Invests Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,750 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 27,154 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 39,681 shares to 78,137 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 360,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,726 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 291,290 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust reported 852 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 27,996 shares. Aqr Management Llc owns 248,197 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,888 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 81,502 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.04% or 10,045 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 129 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 188,484 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 166,125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 180 were reported by Smithfield Communications. Lincoln National holds 0.04% or 14,442 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 6,146 shares to 12,534 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,322 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK).