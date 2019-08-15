Dearborn Partners Has Increased Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding; Tenor Capital Management Increases Holding in Gopro (GPRO)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 3.00M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 149,481 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55M, up from 143,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $222.59. About 851,260 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GoPro (GPRO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GoPro (GPRO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GoPro Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GoPro (GPRO) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is GoPro a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

