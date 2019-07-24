Dearborn Partners Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding By $517,423; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Sentiment Is 0.99

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 64.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,747 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 2,594 shares with $284,000 value, down from 7,341 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $80.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 4.99 million shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 448 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 453 sold and reduced their positions in Mondelez International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.04 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 13 to 16 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 399 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.74% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 31.84 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 14.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.06% invested in the company for 18.82 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.51% in the stock. Corda Investment Management Llc., a Texas-based fund reported 717,375 shares.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.37 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 24.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 4.22 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc stated it has 17,543 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding invested in 68,334 shares. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc reported 9,087 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Indiana Tru & Mgmt owns 20,354 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cardinal Cap stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 69,500 are owned by Andra Ap. Burt Wealth has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3,172 shares. Carroll Finance Associates invested in 0.48% or 46,926 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 23,363 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx accumulated 33,653 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 28.

Dearborn Partners Llc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,716 shares to 187,540 valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 5,496 shares and now owns 149,481 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.