Dearborn Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $353,364; As Packaging Amer (PKG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mrj Capital Upped Its Stake

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 1.22 million shares traded or 22.02% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 5,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,308 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 10,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 1.52 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 2,450 were reported by Webster Comml Bank N A. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 11,466 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 13,418 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,835 shares. Fil reported 246,359 shares stake. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,634 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 9,986 shares. Michigan-based Liberty Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,711 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com Delaware reported 4,664 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru LP holds 152,906 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,291 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 4,172 are held by Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S, worth $1.47 million.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $554.33M for 16.84 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 6,811 shares to 185,867 shares, valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,172 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Sysco Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Announces Multi-Site Solar Gardens in Texas Are Operational – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Nikko Asset Americas reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ent Fincl has 83 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Co holds 0.03% or 6,143 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 2.50M shares. Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). St Johns Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 48 shares. 8,518 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 46,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). U S Invsts holds 0.2% or 4,146 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Cap Ct has 7,370 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 6,541 shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc holds 1.45 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Corp.: Cardboard’s Brightest Light – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation: Should You Buy At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares to 51,707 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,688 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).