Dearborn Partners Has Cut United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position by $14.88 Million as Shares Rose; John G Ullman & Associates Has Trimmed Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) Stake as Market Value Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 47,716 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 91,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 849,423 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 8,345 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership reported 176,204 shares. Hendershot Invests reported 1,177 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 142,371 shares. 13,759 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr. Marietta Investment Lc reported 20,327 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,288 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 7,825 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 78 shares. Cibc Asset reported 15,882 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 624 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,379 shares. Stifel Fin has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Generation Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.85 million shares stake.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,139 shares to 13,118 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,665 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 16.09 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 131,918 shares. Trustco Savings Bank Corporation N Y reported 5,223 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 125 shares. Cls Investments Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jacobs & Ca holds 77,525 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 113,508 shares. Culbertson A N & Co has 0.76% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,488 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 13,462 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 5,256 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrow reported 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsons Cap Management Ri accumulated 6,870 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated has 1.55% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 22,583 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 3,661 shares. Fdx holds 40,654 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,487 shares to 201,422 shares, valued at $23.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

