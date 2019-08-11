Dearborn Partners Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $453,960; Stock Rose; Northpointe Capital Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $995,192

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 11,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 41,482 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 52,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,071 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 84,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 16,886 shares to 57,087 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.