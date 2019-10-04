Dearborn Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Republic Services (RSG) by $1.22 Million; Panagora Asset Management Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) Has Lowered by $8.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 14,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 420,609 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.44 million, up from 406,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 843,904 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 324,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 49,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 373,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 5.56 million shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Massachusetts Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To Seattle – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year â€“ Press Releases on – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “With This ETF, Trash Glitters – ETF Trends” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 151,515 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 268,782 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,635 shares. 889,643 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 3.77M shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 468,864 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Old Natl National Bank In holds 24,001 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.41% or 573,717 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 10,034 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 0.62% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 224,885 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 1.68M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 67,725 shares to 179,595 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 48,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs cautious on ConAgra Brands – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Black Eye For The IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Rite Aid, Conagra Brands Stocks Soar Post-Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.