Dearborn Partners Has Boosted Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $547,101; Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $1.45 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 157,526 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, up from 154,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35 million shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 698,265 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 23,148 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt accumulated 4,015 shares. Chemung Canal Tru, New York-based fund reported 8,560 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,291 are held by Sather Fincl Group Inc. Ls Invest Advsr has invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6.49M shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,782 shares in its portfolio. 39,473 were reported by Columbia Asset. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 213,384 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Co Ca reported 1.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 651,988 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM STG EVH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK) by 1,805 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,111 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).