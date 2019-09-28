Dearborn Partners Has Boosted By $15.84 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Mastercard (MA) Position

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 330% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 165,000 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 215,000 shares with $56.87M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $273.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 117.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 277,809 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 513,251 shares with $29.32M value, up from 235,442 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $249.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baltimore owns 4,385 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement holds 0.6% or 28,794 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 99,757 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt owns 175 shares. Nottingham Advsr Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,139 shares. Benin Mgmt holds 7,232 shares. Miller Howard Invests reported 1.48M shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,900 shares. Scholtz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,530 shares. Tig Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 31,134 shares stake. Appleton Ma holds 104,411 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsr holds 0.09% or 9,635 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 86,248 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept invested in 64,489 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,536 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $302.27’s average target is 12.31% above currents $269.13 stock price. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31500 target in Monday, September 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.66M was made by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, July 24. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Equitrans Midstream Corporat stake by 85,383 shares to 36,000 valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Ishares Tr (FXI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: Mastercard Announces New Blockchain Payment System, Square Hires More Bitcoin Developers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 4.07% or 88,150 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 5,129 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northstar Investment Ltd has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested 1.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bp Public Ltd Company reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forbes J M & Llp invested in 0.15% or 3,005 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited reported 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leuthold Group Inc Llc stated it has 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Transamerica Financial Advsr holds 0.12% or 2,057 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Texas-based Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natl Pension Serv stated it has 961,047 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 101,821 shares. Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Goelzer Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).