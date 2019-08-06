Dearborn Partners Decreased Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Market Valuation Rose; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Rose, Toron Capital Markets Decreased Position by $574,566

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,071 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 84,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10M shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 2.11M shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11,033 shares to 220,312 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 8,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.54M for 70.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Co invested in 1.09% or 70,243 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 61,500 shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 15,790 shares or 0.18% of the stock. King Wealth has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 6,555 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl holds 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 78,744 shares. Mairs & Power holds 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 264,208 shares. Btc Cap holds 1.36% or 81,897 shares. Granite Investment Partners Lc owns 17,017 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,185 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv stated it has 6,878 shares. Excalibur reported 3.2% stake. Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.42M shares or 0% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.