Dearborn Partners Decreased Boeing (BA) Holding By $364,728; Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Shorts Decreased By 10.48%

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 14.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 5,768 shares with $2.10M value, down from 6,770 last quarter. Boeing now has $213.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target

Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) had a decrease of 10.48% in short interest. AMBC’s SI was 2.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.48% from 2.34 million shares previously. With 310,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC)’s short sellers to cover AMBC’s short positions. The SI to Ambac Financial Group Inc’s float is 4.65%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 151,016 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.41% above currents $379.76 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13.

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 5,030 shares to 174,924 valued at $23.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 2,388 shares and now owns 48,973 shares. Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,637 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 1,756 are owned by Bath Savings Company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc Inc has 13,031 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 1,675 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth invested in 1,666 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Park Avenue Lc invested in 0.11% or 2,749 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,587 shares. Artemis Invest Llp stated it has 1.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Advisor Limited Com stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43 shares stake. Colonial Trust Advisors stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hills Commercial Bank And Trust owns 8,537 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 573 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Advisors accumulated 46,468 shares.