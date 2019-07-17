Dearborn Partners Cut Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Popular (BPOP) Shares Declined, Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,111 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 7,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $206.46. About 1.36 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 697,173 shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $278,000 were sold by SEPULVEDA ELI on Wednesday, January 30.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares to 303,900 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,732 shares to 215,473 shares, valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 18.05 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Morgan Stanley Cuts Transports Price Targets, Says “Second-Derivative Trade” Is On – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Weekly Rail Traffic Slumps 8.5 Percent – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117 on Thursday, February 14.