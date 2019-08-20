Dearborn Partners Boosted Stake in Snap On (SNA) as Share Value Declined; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 582,286 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Snap On (SNA) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 150,445 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55 million, up from 144,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Snap On for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $147.26. About 91,836 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Lc has 5,263 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 15,282 shares. Argi Investment Service Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 46,075 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 987,634 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 6,179 shares in its portfolio. 13D Ltd Company invested in 4.67% or 298,348 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 112,549 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 82,739 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.2% or 7,458 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 411,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 11,969 shares. Td Asset Management has 29,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,864 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Bullish On Papa John’s: ‘Return To Basics’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Papa John’s Shares Rise Despite Q4 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,322 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 167 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,318 are held by Connable Office. First Citizens Bancorp Trust Com holds 16,168 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fort Lp owns 5,902 shares. First Republic Investment owns 20,016 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 6,094 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.13% or 185,085 shares. Covington Capital holds 925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.25% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Us Retail Bank De reported 47,708 shares. Natixis LP has 40,237 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 82,300 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 254,070 shares. Griffin Asset reported 20,330 shares.