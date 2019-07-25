Dean Investment Associates Upped By $437,248 Its Blackrock (BLK) Position; Duquesne Family Office Has Upped By $11.42 Million Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 1,024 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 16,372 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 15,348 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $73.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $473.73. About 340,075 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Final Results; 18/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys Into Curtis Banks Group Plc; 16/03/2018 – Aviva shareholders riled by chief’s BlackRock board role; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WITHIN THE U.S., PREFER HIGH-MARGIN SECTORS WITH STRONG CASH FLOWS, SUCH AS TECHNOLOGY, OVER LOW-GROWTH DEFENSIVES; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Net Asset Value(s); 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS RECENT SELLING OF EM ASSETS CREATES BUYING OPPORTUNITY, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 144,500 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 1.44M shares with $115.13 million value, up from 1.30 million last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $154.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 2.86 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) stake by 206,010 shares to 385,085 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 25,010 shares and now owns 32,105 shares. Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. BlackRock had 11 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Serv Incorporated holds 3.46% or 22,596 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3,051 shares. Hl Fin Ser Ltd Co holds 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 15,490 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ghp Inv Advsr Inc invested in 1,809 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co reported 55,805 shares. Somerset Trust Com invested in 3,678 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 12,547 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 4,340 shares. Middleton & Comm Ma has 12,068 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Vanguard Gp stated it has 8.97 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 750 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.22% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of stock. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc reported 32,796 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Family reported 81,020 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Amer National Bank reported 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Connors Investor accumulated 213,742 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 10,870 are held by Texas Yale Capital Corporation. Independent Invsts Incorporated stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hemenway Tru Company Llc holds 3.74% or 290,562 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 5,610 shares in its portfolio. Coho Ltd has 2.68M shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Cove Street Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,500 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 17,967 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson holds 3,230 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABT in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18.