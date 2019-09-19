Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Synopsys (SNPS) Stake By $791,040; Shorts at ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (AHKSF) Lowered By 67.13%

ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF) had a decrease of 67.13% in short interest. AHKSF’s SI was 529,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 67.13% from 1.61M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1325 days are for ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF)’s short sellers to cover AHKSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0002 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 50.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,180 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 6,090 shares with $784,000 value, down from 12,270 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 272,402 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.25’s average target is 10.33% above currents $137.09 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 22.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) stake by 6,590 shares to 101,110 valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) stake by 48,220 shares and now owns 161,292 shares. Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was raised too.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1,941 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 562,985 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Citadel Ltd has 0.11% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.84 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Snyder Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Dnb Asset Management As owns 14,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 0.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 7,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 61,565 shares in its portfolio. Washington Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.44% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0% or 228 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.31% or 45,200 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland reported 8,225 shares stake.

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.07 billion. The firm offers nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, acrylic resins, polyethylene, and polystyrene; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, adipic acid, polyamides, and synthetic rubber; and coating materials, latex, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, UF and MF membranes and systems, ion-exchange membranes and electrolysis systems, cling films, storage bags, plastic films and sheets, and plastic foams. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the construction of unit homes and apartments; management of rental units, condominiums, and housing developments; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, etc.