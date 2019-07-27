Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stake By $477,050; Ever-glory International Group (EVK) Shorts Raised By 23.53%

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) stake by 6.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 16,450 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 253,325 shares with $7.51M value, down from 269,775 last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc now has $3.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 370,426 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Ever-glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) had an increase of 23.53% in short interest. EVK’s SI was 2,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.53% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Ever-glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK)’s short sellers to cover EVK’s short positions. The SI to Ever-glory International Group Inc’s float is 0.05%. It closed at $2.87 lastly. It is down 30.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EVK News: 15/05/2018 – Ever-Glory Intl Group 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Ever-Glory Intl Group Had $65.2M of Cash and Cash Equivalents at March 31; 28/03/2018 – Ever-Glory Intl Group 4Q EPS 37c; 28/03/2018 Ever-Glory Intl Group 4Q Net $5.5M

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 4,111 shares to 38,603 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) stake by 2,763 shares and now owns 7,030 shares. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,662 shares. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 41,500 shares. Dean Llc has 253,325 shares. Eagle Boston Invest invested 0.84% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Aspiriant Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 23,128 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 31,940 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 17,368 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 0% or 15,184 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 1.32M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 510,329 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 96,466 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 96,960 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Company reported 343,141 shares.