Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Portland General Electric Co (POR) Position By $4.18 Million; Aircastle Limited (AYR) Sellers Increased By 5.37% Their Shorts

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) had an increase of 5.37% in short interest. AYR’s SI was 1.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.37% from 1.21 million shares previously. With 269,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)’s short sellers to cover AYR’s short positions. The SI to Aircastle Limited’s float is 2.46%. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 228,775 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Portland General Electric Co (POR) stake by 53.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 77,436 shares as Portland General Electric Co (POR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 68,209 shares with $3.70 million value, down from 145,645 last quarter. Portland General Electric Co now has $5.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 631,476 shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Aircastle Limited shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 269,842 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 38,371 shares. Advsrs Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 377,274 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0% stake. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 18,966 shares. 64 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 58,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Gradient Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Alliancebernstein L P has 60,920 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 201,517 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 52,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 432,964 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 509,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) stake by 19,555 shares to 108,791 valued at $8.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Short Term Us Treas (SCHO) stake by 8,147 shares and now owns 161,411 shares. Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 3,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 75,325 shares. Ima Wealth owns 786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Scout Investments Inc holds 0.69% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 657,412 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 61,655 shares. Vista Capital Inc holds 39,605 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 207,813 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Boston Prtnrs holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 36,674 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 52,819 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 13,727 shares. Next Fincl Inc reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 48,927 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 63,322 shares. Moreover, Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37M for 26.69 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.