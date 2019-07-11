Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Plexus (PLXS) Position; Shorts at NiSource (NI) Raised By 2.54%

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Plexus Corp (PLXS) stake by 34.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 22,765 shares as Plexus Corp (PLXS)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 43,425 shares with $2.65 million value, down from 66,190 last quarter. Plexus Corp now has $1.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 20,865 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. NI’s SI was 18.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 17.85 million shares previously. With 3.59 million avg volume, 5 days are for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI)’s short sellers to cover NI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 365,489 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $24.39 million for 18.32 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.53% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Src Energy Inc stake by 176,399 shares to 1.19 million valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN) stake by 11,055 shares and now owns 215,635 shares. Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was raised too.

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $465,105 activity. 3,454 shares valued at $194,953 were sold by Darroch Ronnie on Friday, February 1. CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P sold $270,152 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Concerned About Plexus Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance" on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Think About Buying Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Now? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills – PRNewswire" published on June 27, 2019

