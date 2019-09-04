Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Its Csg Systems International (CSGS) Holding; AT&T Inc. (T) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 1.75% above currents $35.38 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Csg Systems International Inc (CSGS) stake by 47.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 71,695 shares as Csg Systems International Inc (CSGS)’s stock rose 14.78%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 77,987 shares with $3.30M value, down from 149,682 last quarter. Csg Systems International Inc now has $1.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 193,542 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSG Systems International declares $0.2225 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CSG Systems International Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) CEO Bret Griess on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 54,596 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital has 0.12% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 507,246 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 10,594 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 77,542 shares stake. The New York-based Indexiq Advsrs has invested 0.05% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 114,094 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 238,800 shares. 287,884 are held by Principal Fincl Grp. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 17,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 70,600 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 0.07% or 170,462 shares. Zebra Capital Management Lc holds 0.4% or 17,854 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability Corp has 77,987 shares.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.77M for 19.24 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) stake by 22,405 shares to 288,930 valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Src Energy Inc stake by 176,399 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was raised too.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 7,322 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 144,747 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. 92,446 were accumulated by Security Natl Tru Comm. Linscomb And Williams owns 171,393 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Research stated it has 13,206 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Lc has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,459 shares. Macroview Invest Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 160 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks owns 1.47 million shares. 38,730 were reported by Davis R M. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 393,556 shares. Rockland Tru owns 129,728 shares. Strs Ohio reported 4.85M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). West Coast Financial reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Culbertson A N & Com Incorporated holds 1.05% or 115,615 shares in its portfolio.