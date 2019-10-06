Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Its Clorox Co/The (CLX) Holding; HOYA ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HOCPF) Shorts Up By 20.57%

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Clorox Co/The (CLX) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 5,133 shares as Clorox Co/The (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 34,386 shares with $5.27 million value, down from 39,519 last quarter. Clorox Co/The now has $19.34B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $151.38. About 1.29M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide

HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) had an increase of 20.57% in short interest. HOCPF’s SI was 277,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 20.57% from 230,400 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 926 days are for HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF)’s short sellers to cover HOCPF’s short positions. It closed at $79.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. The company has market cap of $30.44 billion. It operates in two divisions, Life Care and Information Technology. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

Among 8 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Clorox has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $146’s average target is -3.55% below currents $151.38 stock price. Clorox had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight”. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Monday, September 23. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $14100 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 3 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 3 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by UBS. UBS maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Cap Management holds 6,957 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.03% stake. Webster Financial Bank N A invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.08% or 118,301 shares in its portfolio. Ent Service has 0.17% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,985 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has invested 0.6% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 6,828 are owned by Wesbanco Comml Bank. Decatur Capital Inc has invested 0.94% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 27,195 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 0.03% or 892 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 0.39% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Johnson Financial Gru has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 24,750 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Washington Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 28,931 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Valvoline Inc stake by 39,360 shares to 300,355 valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Short Term Us Treas (SCHO) stake by 8,147 shares and now owns 161,411 shares. Corepoint Lodging Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $204.38 million for 23.65 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.