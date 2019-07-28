Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) as Stock Value Rose; As Wipro LTD (WIT) Share Value Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 13,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 805,282 shares traded or 39.53% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – HAVE NOT CONSIDERED IMPACT OF DIVESTMENT TO ENSONO ON REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q REV. $2.02B TO $2.07B; 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO; 14/03/2018 – Wipro Will Make Strategic Investment of $55 Million in Ensono’s Combined Entity; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SET FOR STEEPEST DROP IN 2 YEARS AFTER PROFIT MISSES EST; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wipro Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wipro Opens New State-of-the-Art Digital and Technology Center in Minneapolis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wipro Recognized as â€˜2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Yearâ€™ – India and APJ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), The Stock That Slid 65% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 22,405 shares to 288,930 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,364 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).