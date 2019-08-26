Dean Investment Associates Stake In Kinder Morgan (KMI) Was Has Raised; Horizon Investment Services Increased Stake in Gray Television (GTN) by $337,575 as Valuation Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 29,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 244,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 214,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 88,227 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 53,750 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.34 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 2.04M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Com owns 1.03M shares. Usa Portformulas Corp has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hartford Inv Management reported 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blackhill has invested 1.65% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Swift Run Cap Management Limited Company owns 251,549 shares or 4.64% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 60,795 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,721 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.44% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 386,453 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 206,010 shares to 385,085 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 49,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,460 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 633,745 shares. Adirondack & stated it has 150,140 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Sei Invests Com invested in 57,682 shares. Cipher Lp, a New York-based fund reported 69,790 shares. 100,235 were accumulated by James. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 149,500 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 11,297 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 536,107 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Vanguard reported 4.23M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 46,250 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 558,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 Howell Robin Robinson bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,300 shares. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525.