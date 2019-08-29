Dean Investment Associates Raised Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Holding; St James Investment Company Has Raised Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $1.15 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 1.81M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 65,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 249,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 183,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 162,123 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 96,314 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Ser stated it has 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Grace White Inc New York holds 1.94% or 716,299 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And, a Missouri-based fund reported 107 shares. Raymond James reported 153,100 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 47,060 shares. 13,602 are held by Cibc Asset. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Utah Retirement holds 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 10,000 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 39,200 shares stake. Canandaigua Natl National Bank Company owns 13,528 shares. Northern Trust invested in 2.36M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 54,337 shares.

