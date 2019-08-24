Dean Investment Associates Position in Wesco International (WCC) Lowered as Shares Declined; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Range Res (RRC) Holding by $4.77 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 105,025 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 111,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 574,744 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 433,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 39.71 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.30M, down from 40.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 13.80M shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. $218,924 worth of stock was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Friday, March 1. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,111 shares to 38,603 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).