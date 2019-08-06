Dean Investment Associates Position in Wesco International (WCC) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Boothbay Fund Management Cut Its Position in Brinker Intl (EAT) as Stock Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 105,025 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 111,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 250,380 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 51.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 15,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 14,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $629,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 198,030 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 89,400 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 526,918 shares. Strs Ohio holds 306,960 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 113,053 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 43,316 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc accumulated 145,594 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 12,862 shares in its portfolio. James Investment holds 0.02% or 4,830 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 37,984 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 4,016 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 13 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,155 shares stake. Golden Gate Private Equity reported 55,300 shares stake.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 117,180 shares to 582,640 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,124 shares to 30,643 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 19,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $33,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp Inc has 0.47% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 600 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 25,188 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 4.93 million were reported by Blackrock. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 20,781 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,923 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 5,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Advisers Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 20,514 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 17,445 shares. 402,733 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Amp Capital Investors invested in 0.01% or 20,949 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Marco Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,577 shares or 0.1% of the stock.