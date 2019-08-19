Dean Investment Associates Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose, Akre Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $20.76 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.07M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,001 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 925,443 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 65,645 shares to 249,019 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 176,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Becker Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). American International Grp reported 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cipher LP stated it has 76,303 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 71,414 shares. James Invest Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 7,945 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisory Rech Incorporated owns 6,484 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 10,976 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 77,368 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 48,375 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 355,978 shares. Moreover, Seatown Pte has 1.21% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

