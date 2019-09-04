Dean Investment Associates Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Has Lifted by $1.42 Million; Menlo Advisors Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) Lifted by $644,299

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 44,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 160,445 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 116,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 115,569 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 88,825 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Com reported 2,043 shares stake. Veritable LP owns 6,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Coe Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 5,554 shares. Qs Investors accumulated 3,700 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Hightower Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,836 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited has 0.05% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 65,496 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 142 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 0.5% or 691,282 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,580 shares. Sarbit Advisory Svcs invested in 303,013 shares or 11.34% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg reported 431 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 1,250 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,528 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 100,379 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 63,700 were accumulated by First Washington Corp. 23,600 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 13,533 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 890 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1.16 million shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 2,031 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0% or 24,643 shares. Hgk Asset Inc invested 0.08% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).