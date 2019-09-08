Dean Investment Associates Maintains Position in Proassurance (PRA); Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $1.49 Million; Market Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 320.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 123,835 shares as the company's stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 162,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 38,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 137,340 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Miss Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd Com invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). High Pointe Limited Liability Company owns 36,570 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. 9,167 were reported by Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 11,000 shares. Charles Schwab Management, a California-based fund reported 11.36 million shares. Perritt Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,550 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,883 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.3% or 98,417 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 0.39% or 8,945 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 40,612 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 11,690 are owned by Intersect Cap Llc. State Teachers Retirement reported 4.05 million shares stake. Tdam Usa has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ProAssurance Corp (PRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Should We Expect From PRA Health Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The owns 34,680 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.70 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 215 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Citigroup has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Caxton Limited Partnership holds 5,834 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 391,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Sg Americas Llc accumulated 0.01% or 23,940 shares. 1,531 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amer Century Cos Incorporated invested 0.06% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 13,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings.