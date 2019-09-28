Dean Investment Associates Lowered Stake in Knoll (KNL) by $2.32 Million; As Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Share Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $37.74 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25M, up from 8.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.62M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 105,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 183,290 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 288,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 219,402 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.89M for 12.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 6,925 shares to 63,605 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,955 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold KNL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 42.48 million shares or 0.18% more from 42.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,624 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 63,514 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 24,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 24,300 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 19,192 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 292,168 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP owns 21,120 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 23,206 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.04 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Westwood Inc has 0.35% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 1.41M shares. Cordasco Ntwk owns 2,835 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,770 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bridges Inv has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3.26M shares. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 5.36M shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.2% or 65,912 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cordasco Fincl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 142 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 10,440 shares. 26,969 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 95,558 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 569,111 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $111.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 37,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. $318.28M worth of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was sold by Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc..