Dean Investment Associates Lowered La Z Boy (LZB) Stake; Badger Meter (BMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 96 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 62 decreased and sold their positions in Badger Meter Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 21.77 million shares, down from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Badger Meter Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 57 New Position: 39.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased La Z Boy Inc (LZB) stake by 66.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 92,320 shares as La Z Boy Inc (LZB)’s stock declined 0.51%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 46,180 shares with $1.52M value, down from 138,500 last quarter. La Z Boy Inc now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 210,421 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Names President of Its International Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tipperary Sales, a La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & DÃ©cor Dealer, Hires Ed Harris as Vice President Business Development – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Preview For La-Z-Boy – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Q4 Sales Miss Target, Shares Down 7% – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy Comments on Anticipated Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.51M for 24.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. La-Z-Boy Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti downgraded the shares of LZB in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Sidoti. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) stake by 44,800 shares to 285,066 valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 6,642 shares and now owns 77,813 shares. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was raised too.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. for 470,820 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 106,021 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.61% invested in the company for 36,159 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Badger Meter Inc (BMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 129,391 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c

