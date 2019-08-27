Dean Investment Associates Lowered Its Visteon (VC) Position; MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Had 1 Bulls

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 38.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 23,160 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 36,810 shares with $2.48M value, down from 59,970 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.91. About 22,519 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc has $25800 highest and $184 lowest target. $218.50’s average target is -5.51% below currents $231.25 stock price. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. See MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $234.0000 New Target: $258.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $216.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $184 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $188 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $209 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $188 Maintain

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $231.25. About 26,112 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON POTENTIAL METHODOLOGY ENHANCEMENT; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Westwood Holding Grp has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9,953 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.2% or 43,426 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.4% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 1.98 million shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,931 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt L P holds 2,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 13,691 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc accumulated 4.74M shares. Chevy Chase owns 186,551 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 11,949 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp accumulated 3,081 shares. Raymond James & owns 65,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru Inc invested in 0.19% or 1.00M shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 120,856 shares.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.59 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 34.5 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Among 7 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Visteon Corp has $110 highest and $6200 lowest target. $77.86’s average target is 19.95% above currents $64.91 stock price. Visteon Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6200 target in Monday, April 29 report. Longbow maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of VC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. FBR Capital downgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Friday, April 26 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Springowl Associates Limited Liability Company owns 13,071 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 270,954 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 419,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Cipher Lp holds 0.04% or 7,409 shares in its portfolio. 3,530 are held by Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Dean Limited Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 36,810 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 35,100 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The New York-based Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.04% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 16,569 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 21,852 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 111,027 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) stake by 6,630 shares to 94,520 valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 16,005 shares and now owns 307,997 shares. Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was raised too.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.24 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.