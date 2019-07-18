Dean Investment Associates Lowered Its Position in Aflac (AFL) by $629,160; Energy Income Partners Has Raised Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 12,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,088 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 100,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 1.76M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 809,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.79M, up from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 390,659 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU)

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) CEO John Walsh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners (APU) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.6% in Session – Zacks.com” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) CEO Hugh Gallagher on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allscripts, AmeriGas, CVS, IMAX, Kraft Heinz, Marathon Oil, Microsoft, Pfizer and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05M shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Benjamin F Edwards Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 400 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 7,622 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 39,875 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Management. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 24,000 shares. Tiedemann Lc owns 298,947 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 300 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 4,717 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 550 shares. Hudock Group Lc stated it has 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 29,524 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Lc has 0.37% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 12,152 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.47M shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 61,050 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust State Bank has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 0.36% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.65M shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 86,257 shares stake. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.19% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 28,420 shares. Cookson Peirce & Com Inc owns 508,805 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 4,376 shares stake. Bb&T holds 0.1% or 110,246 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 1.12 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 22,074 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 63,506 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 13,022 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.13% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Manhattan Communication invested in 0% or 1,612 shares. 20,019 are owned by Fdx Advisors.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 44,800 shares to 285,066 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac Is As Steady As They Come – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Aflac Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.